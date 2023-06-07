Princess Diana’s Niece Lady Kitty Spencer Didn’t Wear Her Aunt’s Tiara on Her Wedding for a Heartbreaking Reason

With Princess Diana’s fabulousness in your genes, it’s no wonder her nieces Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer honor her whenever they can. Amelia and Eliza recently honored her at the Chelsea Flower Show in May 2023, and with Kitty, it seems she honored her by not wearing a “painful” memento on her wedding day.

Let us explain. After getting together in 2018, Kitty married businessman Michael Lewis in July 2021 in Rome. For the occasion, she donned a Dolce & Gabbana wedding gown with a flower crown and veil. And noticeably, the Spencer Tiara was absent, and in resurfaced claims, experts are convinced it was for a heartbreaking reason.

Jewellery expert and founder of Prestigepawnbrokers James Constantinou told Express that Kitty opted out of the family heirloom due to “painful” memories. “Lady Kitty has always remained very private, and has never discussed the choice to not wear the tiara. First off, she wanted to combine her love of Italy with her English heritage, which involved flower garlands worn in the hair,” he said. “However, is also thought that wearing the tiara would bring back painful memories for Kitty, remembering her aunt who died in tragic circumstances, and also memories of her own mother’s marriage which was also not a happy ending.”

The Spencer Family Tiara comes solely from the Spencer family, and was originally obtained by Lady Cynthia Hamilton back in 1919. Diana wore this on her wedding day, along with her sisters, Kitty’s mother Victoria Aitken, and more.

