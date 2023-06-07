Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Iman Shared a Heartbreakingly Sweet Snapshot in Honor of Her Romantic 1992 Honeymoon With David Bowie

Kristyn Burtt
Iman, David Bowie
Iman lost the love of her life, David Bowie, in 2016, but she still thinks of her late husband often. The 67-year-old supermodel shared with her Instagram fans that she made a return to their honeymoon location in Bali 31 years later. 

She posted a 1992 throwback snapshot first in the carousel with her arms wrapped around Bowie’s neck while they were skinny-dipping in the pool. They both looked so in love after their nuptials as they blissfully stared at the camera and the blue water enveloped them. Iman then added a second photo taken in January 2023 at the same resort pool, but this time, she’s alone. She heartbreakingly wrote in the caption, “June 1992 Honeymoon, Bali.. January 2023, Bali #BowieForever.” 

The “Let’s Dance” singer died over seven years ago after battling liver cancer for 18 months. The fashion icon has been open about her grief and how she’s reframing the discussion around losing a loved one. “I always say grief does not have (an) expiration date,” she told the Today Show. “It comes, it goes. It changes to other things.” She prefers to remember the “beautiful things, instead of running away from them” because they lived such a wonderful life together.

I think of him all the time,” Iman explained to Hoda Kotb on the Today Show Radio podcast last year. “People say, ‘your late husband’ and I say, ‘Don’t call my husband late. He’s not my late husband. He’s my husband, and he’ll always be.’” It’s Iman’s wonderful way of remembering the love they shared and the love that still endures.

