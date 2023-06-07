Insiders Claim Prince William & Kate Middleton Have a Very Specific Reason for Ending ‘Lengthy Royal Tours’

Many royal supporters expect quite a few changes with the new slimmed-down monarchy, but no one expected this possibility to change with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Royal expert Jennie Bond recently told OK! that while Kate and William have bigger roles in the British royal family, they’re reportedly going to cut back on lengthy royal tours for their three kids.

“William and Catherine are really the stars of the Royal Family these days. They have youth on their side and a good dusting of glamour surrounds them. They are also extremely popular both here and abroad. So there is no doubt that the foreign office will be calling on them to carry out some high-profile royal tours,” Bond said. “But I think the days of lengthy tours, leaving the children to be looked after by nannies, are over. Largely, I think the school holidays will be respected, and future tours will be short and extremely busy.”

William and Kate often went on lengthy royal tours around the world, staying around a week (sometimes more) in different countries. However, with their three kids also gaining more roles in the family, it seems they want to nurture them as much as possible.

This insight isn’t too shocking, considering Kate and William have a much different parenting style than previous members of the royal family (besides Princess Diana, of course!) Not only are they big advocates for gentle parenting, but have broken past royal rules by only hiring one part-time nanny, letting them all go to the same school, and openly showing affection.

William and Kate have three children named Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.