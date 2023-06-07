Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Fans Are Going Wild for Ricki Lake’s Celebratory Nude Snapshot in the Redwood Forest

Kristyn Burtt
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Ricki Lake is relishing in this season of life with an unexpected snapshot in the Redwoods in California that has her fans going wild. The 54-year-old actress posted a gorgeous nude photo of herself, surrounded by nature with an encouraging message that should have everyone celebrating life. 

Lake wrote in her caption, “Hands down, these days are the best of my life. 54 1/2 years old (young!) Grateful for all that had to happen for me to get to here. A place of complete self-acceptance and self love.” The image showed off her gorgeous curves as she closed her eyes and hugged herself while sitting in an outdoor bathtub. She looked so peaceful and content as the sun glowed on her face — it’s easy to believe that she is living her best life. 

Some of her celebrity friends chimed in with their support and it’s empowering to see how many cheered on her incredible message. “i can’t explain how much i adore u,” wrote Rosie O’Donnell. Kimberly Williams Paisley added, “YESSSS!!! Is that a cold or warm bath? Need to fully feel this…” And Paisley’s sister, Ashley Williams noted, “You have my dream life.”

‘Never Say Never: Finding a Life That Fits’ $10 on Amazon.com

The Never Say Never: Finding a Life That Fits author’s followers will also notice her often-discussed sparkling silver hair which is on display in her latest Instagram post. Lake has been adamant about keeping her beautiful hair in its natural state from now on. “I don’t think I’ll ever color my hair again,” she told InStyle. “I love how freaking ombré it is! No one could bottle that up and make it.” Lake is in her most confident era yet!

Before you go, click here to see which other stars got naked on camera.

