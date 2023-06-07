Kate Middleton’s Unexpected Tuesday Engagement Might Have Been Used to Distract From Prince Harry Headlines

Royal fans are starting to notice that Kate Middleton is popping up all over London these days with unannounced public appearances. She first did it at the Chelsea Flower Show late last month, and she has done it again with a stop at the Windsor Family Hub on Tuesday.

Both times, the Princess of Wales has dominated the headlines with her unexpected engagements — the first time stealing the spotlight from King Charles III, but yesterday’s outing might have been a publicity stunt. It’s an ingenious idea to have Kate to go out and champion her early childhood mission to take away some of the Prince Harry lawsuit press.

Even People noted how surprising the last-minute appearance was in their glowing write-up of Kate’s visit: “The mothers were only told that Princess Kate was going to be the ‘special guest’ at their morning meetings about half an hour before she arrived.” It’s honestly not a bad PR strategy to employ during a time when the palace is reportedly nervous about Prince Harry’s testimony in court.

While Charles may not have loved Kate’s impromptu Chelsea Flower Show appearance since his visit barely made a blip on the radar, but the royal family’s communications team might have realized that using her superstar power can diminish some, but not all, of the Prince Harry headlines. On Wednesday, she headed to the Maidenhead Rugby Club with great fanfare, so if she winds up with another appearance on Thursday, then there might be something to this rumored publicity stunt after all.

