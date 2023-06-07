Sam Heughan & Graham McTavish Return for Men in Kilts Season 2 – & We’re Ready to Lose Our Kilts in New Zealand

If you’re an Outlander fan, you know the seventh season of the show is right around the corner on June 16 (Finally, right?). And, as if we weren’t excited enough for what’s to come, the one and only Jamie Fraser, Sam Heughan, is making us rejoice once again with the announcement of the new season of his travel docuseries Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham.

In the new season, Heughan will be once again joined by fellow Scottish actor and Outlander co-star Graham McTavish as they travel down under and hit the road again in the adventure capital of the world: New Zealand. As a reminder, in the first season of the show, Heughan and McTavish were seen gallivanting around Scotland in kilts, drinking whisky, revisiting Outlander landmarks, and causing general havoc.

The four-episode sophomore season, which premieres on August 11, is set to have just about everything, from “wild” adventures, “a thrilling zip line excursion” and a major spotlight on Heughan and McTavish’s “enduring friendship.” Want a taste of what’s in the store? Just check out the series’ latest unhinged trailer for the show.

Men in Kilts season 2 airs on Friday, August 11 at midnight ET on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. The show will also debut on STARZ at 9:30 PM ET. And Heughan and Caitríona Balfe return in Outlander in only 9 days! As if you didn’t already know.

New episodes will be available to stream weekly every Friday. We can’t wait to tune in!