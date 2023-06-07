Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chris Christie was once a Donald Trump ally, but now, he’s a competitor in the race for the Republican Party nomination for president. The former governor of New Jersey isn’t just criticizing his opponent on the campaign trail, he’s also taking on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s previous roles in the White House.

At a New Hampshire town hall forum on Tuesday, Christie went right for the jugular when it comes to the controversial couple’s finances. “The grift from this family is breathtaking,” he said at his campaign launch. “It’s breathtaking. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Kushner walk out of the White House, and months later get $2 billion from the Saudis.” He’s referring to the $2 billion funding that Public Investment Fund, which is backed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, put into Kushner’s investment firm. This investment is currently being investigated by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to determine whether Kushner used his position of influence for financial gain.

And Christie didn’t stop there with his criticism; he had a lot more to say about the Breaking History author’s perceived abuse of power. “You think it’s because he’s some kind of investing genius? Or do you think it’s because he was sitting next to the president of the United States for four years doing favors for the Saudis?” He continued, “That’s your money. That’s your money he stole and gave it to his family. You know what that makes us? A banana republic.”

Christie also had time to sling a bit of mud Donald Trump’s way by describing his as a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog is not a leader.” It’s going to be a long 2024 presidential election cycle, folks, buckle up!

