Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner’s Reportedly Shady Finances Are Being Called Out by This Former Donald Trump Ally

Kristyn Burtt
Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner visit Westminster Abbey as part of the US State Visit in London, UK, on the 3rd June 2019. Plus Icon
Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner James Whatling/MEGA.
Supreme Court Chief Justice William Howard Taft and his wife Helen are pictured with their grandchildren as the Chief Justice celebrated his 70th birthday with a family gathering, Sept. 15, 1927, in Murray Bay, Quebec. The 10 grandchildren are, from left: Horace Taft, Caroline Manning, Lucia Chase Taft, Lloyd Bowers Taft, Seth Chase Taft, Helen Taft Manning, Sylvia Howard Taft, Eleanor Kellogg Taft, Robert Taft, and William Howard Taft III. (AP Photo)
FILE-This July 4, 1923 file photo shows the 29th President of the United States, Warren G. Harding, and his wife, first lady Florence Kling Harding. The centennial of President Warren G. Harding's election was marked Monday in his home county in Ohio with a modest radio tribute rather than the grand museum and homestead re-opening envisioned before the pandemic. Harding, a Republican, was elected Nov. 2, 1920, his 55th birthday, succeeding Democrat Woodrow Wilson. He beat a fellow Ohio newspaper publisher, James Cox, on a platform of restoring normalcy after World War I and the 1918 influenza pandemic. (AP Photo, File)
U.S. President Calvin Coolidge and first lady Grace Coolidge are shown with their dog at the White House portico in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 5, 1924. (AP Photo)
President Herbert Hoover and his wife Lou led the nation in the celebration of George Washington's birthday Feb. 22, by attending Divine Service at Christ Church, Alexandria, VA., where he sat in the same pew once occupied by the first president. He was accompanied by Mrs. Hoover and their granddaugter, Peggy Ann Hoover. Photograph shows their party en route to the church. From left: Dr. H.A. Latane, vestryman of the church, Mrs. Hoover, Peggy Ann, President Hoover, and D.N. Rust, another vestryman. (AP Photo)
A Look Back at Presidential Families Through the Decades 18 Images

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Chris Christie was once a Donald Trump ally, but now, he’s a competitor in the race for the Republican Party nomination for president. The former governor of New Jersey isn’t just criticizing his opponent on the campaign trail, he’s also taking on Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s previous roles in the White House. 

At a New Hampshire town hall forum on Tuesday, Christie went right for the jugular when it comes to the controversial couple’s finances. “The grift from this family is breathtaking,” he said at his campaign launch. “It’s breathtaking. Jared Kushner and Ivanka Kushner walk out of the White House, and months later get $2 billion from the Saudis.” He’s referring to the $2 billion funding that Public Investment Fund, which is backed by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, put into Kushner’s investment firm. This investment is currently being investigated by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform to determine whether Kushner used his position of influence for financial gain.

And Christie didn’t stop there with his criticism; he had a lot more to say about the Breaking History author’s perceived abuse of power. “You think it’s because he’s some kind of investing genius? Or do you think it’s because he was sitting next to the president of the United States for four years doing favors for the Saudis?” He continued, “That’s your money. That’s your money he stole and gave it to his family. You know what that makes us? A banana republic.”

‘Breaking History: A White House Memoir’ $10.81 on Amazon.com

Christie also had time to sling a bit of mud Donald Trump’s way by describing his as a “lonely, self-consumed, self-serving mirror hog is not a leader.” It’s going to be a long 2024 presidential election cycle, folks, buckle up!

Before you go, click here to see every time Ivanka Trump has tried to distance herself from the Trump family:

Ivanka Trump

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad