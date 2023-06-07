Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Martha Stewart Is Reframing the Topic of Aging for This Really Smart Reason

Kristyn Burtt
Celebrities arrive on the pink carpet for Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach, Florida. 14 Nov 2008 Pictured: Martha Stewart. Plus Icon
Martha Stewart MEGA.
Martha Stewart Wants Women To Live Their Best Lives & Forget Aging
A Look Back at Martha Stewart's Incredible Life, From Her TV Empire to Being a Sports Illustrated Cover Star at 81

Martha Stewart is riding high off her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover at the age of 81, and she’s offering advice about aging that everyone should listen to. Her words of wisdom couldn’t have come at a better time since she has the world’s attention — but it might not be the advice anyone was expecting. 

She’s telling her fans to stop thinking about aging, it’s time to focus on living. “I’m telling women to live the best life they can possibly live. Don’t think about aging, think about living as long as you can. Take the word aging out of it. You’re getting older the minute you’re born,” Stewart explained to Footwear News. 

So, that means being a student of life and experiencing the world. “I was brought up to do what I want to do when I want to do it as well as I can do it,” the lifestyle guru shared. “Something I always say is to be curious and keep learning something new every day.” This positive life philosophy is probably why Stewart has stayed so successful in each decade — she knows how to thrive and make the most of each moment. 

That’s why she’s using her voice and years of experience to tell women that it’s time to live their best lives. And Stewart isn’t resting on her laurels as a cover model, she has so many other things she’s ready to accomplish. “I haven’t stopped at all. You should see my calendar. It’s horrific,” she summed up. She’s booked and busy!

