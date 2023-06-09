How to Watch Season 7 of Outlander on STARZ — & Save Money With a Limited-Time Discount

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Outlander fans: it’s almost time! On June 16, Outlander fans can finally dive straight into Season 7 as it premieres on STARZ. After what’s felt like an eternity of waiting to see how the Fraser family will get out of their latest debacle, the new season is almost here — and we have all the details.

Not only do we see our faves Caitríona Balfe, Sam Heughan, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin back on our TV screens, but we have a special offer. Specifically, we know of a limited-time offer for those who have been wanting to finally try out the beloved STARZ streaming app (and those who want to save some money for the next few months while enjoying their fave shows!)

So here’s everything you need to know about the long-awaited new season, which cast members are returning, and how to get a special, limited-time offer from STARZ that’ll help you save some money for the next few months.

Check out all the details below:

Where can I watch Season 7 of Outlander?

The premiere of Season 7 will be immediately available on STARZ, one of the leading streaming platforms that focuses on stories for women and underrepresented audiences. Other popular shows on the platform include Minx, Power, Blindspotting, and The Serpent Queen, to name a few.

How much is STARZ?

STARZ.

Typically, you can add on STARZ through Hulu or Amazon for a small additional fee or even get it separately for $8.99 per month. However, STARZ is offering a super-rare promotion where new users can get the first three months of STARZ for only $5 per month. Related story Jennifer Lopez Loves Wearing This Preppy Shoe Style & We Found So Many Chic, Comfy Options Under $50

To obtain this deal, all you have to do is click this link and press the button “Claim Special Offer.” From there, you sign up like you would with any service by putting in your email and card information.

STARZ Special Offer $5 per month for 3 months Buy now

What is Season 7 of Outlander going to be about?

STARZ.

Right after the harrowing events of season 6, Jamie and Young Ian race against the clock to save Claire, who’s been wrongfully convicted for the murder of Malva Christie. As they fight to save her, they’re interrupted by the American Revolution and all the geopolitical fights that come with it. Our beloved leads Jamie, Claire, Brianna, and Roger are faced with “impossible decisions,” and things get crazier than ever before.

Who stars in Season 7?

STARZ.

Our returning leads consist of Caitríona Balfe as Claire Fraser, Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna MacKenzie, Richard Rankin as Roger Mackenzie, Graham McTavish as Dougal MacKenzie, and John Bell as Young Ian.

However, per TV Line, multiple other stars from previous seasons will reportedly return, like Nell Hudson as Laoghaire Fraser, David Berry as Lord John Grey, Lotte Verbeek as Geillis Duncan, and Caitlin O’Ryan as Lizzie Wemyss, to name a few.

Is Season 7 the final season?

STARZ.

Don’t worry Outlander fans: season 7 won’t be the last season. In fact, it’ll have the most episodes in any season so far, with 16 episodes. However, it’s reported that the next season, season 8, will be the final season of the hit show.

STARZ Special Offer $5 per month for 3 months Buy now

Before you go, check out the all-time best ‘Outlander’ episodes you need to watch.

