Natalie Portman Is Reportedly ‘Working On’ Her Relationship With Benjamin Millepied After His Short-Lived Affair

Over the past 10 years, Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied seemed happily married. So, of course, learning about Millepied’s short-lived affair took us all by surprise. And, as we all begin to grapple with the news, more sources are letting us into how Portman is feeling and how their relationship has changed post-affair.

According to a source in Us Weekly, Portman felt “humiliated” when she learned of the cheating allegations, but also “believes Benjamin’s affair was a brief and stupid liaison that means nothing to him.”

As for their next steps, it looks like Portman and Millepied might be trying to make it work for the sake of their kids. The two share two children together, son Aleph, 12 this month, and daughter Amalia, 6. “[Portman is] willing to see if she’s capable of rebuilding her trust” with Millepied so their kids don’t “grow up in a broken home,” the source said.

“Right now, they are talking and working on it together for the sake of their children,” another source continued, adding that their reconciliation is still uncertain.

Natalie Portman and her husband are reportedly trying to keep the news of an alleged affair private. https://t.co/4fvGgBsZTK — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 2, 2023

Millepied’s affair, which was first reported by French outlet Voici, and confirmed by People, was said to be “short-lived” and “over.” The entanglement was reportedly with an unidentified French woman, but a People source called it an “enormous mistake” on Millepied’s part.

“He is doing all he can to get Natalie to forgive him and keep their family together,” the source continued. “Natalie is incredibly private and has no intention of playing this out in the media. Her biggest priority is protecting her children and their privacy.” Related story Steph Curry Proves He's Wife Ayesha's Biggest Fan After Posting Romantic Snapshots of Them Together

Looks like these two have a long road ahead of them.

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples who have stayed together after cheating scandals.

