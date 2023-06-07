Kate Middleton Is Being Accused of Using Her National Portrait Gallery Patronage to Get a Prince Harry Painting Removed

In 2010, a portrait of Prince Harry and Prince William, painted by Nicky Phillips, was unveiled in the National Portrait Gallery and seen as the quintessential modern depiction of the siblings. In 2023, royal fans might be disappointed to hear that the painting will not be on display when the museum reopens this month after a massive renovation.

The National Portrait Gallery is one of Kate Middleton’s royal patronages and the press seems to be questioning whether she used her influence to keep the artwork from returning to public view. “These days, however, the painting might be regarded as a painful reminder of the rift at the heart of the royal family, and one that has particular resonance for the gallery’s patron, the Princess of Wales,” wrote The Times‘ Valentine Low.

Artist Nicky Philipps stands with her work, “Prince William and Prince Harry: a new portrait by Nicky Philipps” at the National Portrait gallery in central London, on January 6, 2010. LEON NEAL/AFP via Getty Images.

The gallery has a much different take on why the portrait is on viewing hiatus, but they promised the palace did not make any sort of request. A spokesperson told The Times: “Decisions relating to the portraits on display at the National Portrait Gallery are made by the gallery’s curatorial team. With over 250,000 portraits in our collection, we are only able to display a small percentage within our building, however, as one of the world’s largest and most important collections of portraits, we regularly lend and tour our works, both nationally and internationally. This portrait by Nicky Philipps was included in a touring exhibition — Tudors to Windsors — which travelled between 2018 and 2021. The portrait was last displayed at the gallery between March and August 2018.”

Harry and William “sat for five sessions of one-and-a-half hours each — three times together, twice separately” while Philipps was creating the portrait, according to The Sunday Times. The warmth and love that is shown between the brothers might remind fans of better days in royal family relationships, but the art should be seen — and not stored in a museum vault. Kate might not have had any say in the matter, but the family feud headlines might have swayed the gallery’s decision.

