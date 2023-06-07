Salma Hayek Embraces White Hairs & Wrinkles in Refreshing Makeup-Free Selfie

When we see our favorite celebrities grace red carpets over and over again, it’s easy to forget they don’t look that picture-perfect all the time. One of our favorite red carpet veterans Salma Hayek, for example, looks always so breathtaking that we might forget her natural beauty behind all the glam. Luckily for followers of the actress, she just reminded us that not everything is what you see on the carpet with a glowing makeup-free selfie.

Hayek, who most recently starred in Magic Mike’s Last Dance, posted the snap to Instagram of a zoomed-in shot of her eyes, forehead and hairline. If you look closely, we can spot some gray baby hairs and some natural frown lines on her forehead.

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” the actress wrote in the caption. Talk about a refreshing way to look at aging, right?

Friends and followers, of course, took to the comments to show their support. “Beautiful!” wrote Cindy Crawford. “Natural beauty is ageless💚💚,” wrote another user. “Love the #filterfree #makeupfree pic.”

Last week, Hayek also posted another refreshing makeup-free picture this time of her rocking a white, fringe bathrobe that showed off her long legs and sunkissed skin tone. “Thank God it’s Friday!” she wrote in the caption.

Safe to say Hayek is open to giving fans an inside look into her life on social media, from getting glammed for a red carpet to waking up and having an oh-so-relatable wrinkle check. We love to see it!

Related story Fans’ Comments Under Alexandra Daddario's Naked Selfie Show We Have a Long Way to Go

Before you go, click here to see Salma Hayek’s best red carpet moments throughout the years:

