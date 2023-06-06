Fans’ Comments Under Alexandra Daddario’s Naked Selfie Show We Have a Long Way to Go

Alexandra Daddario’s stunning mirror selfie has caused quite a stir on social media. On June 4, the San Andreas star shared a seriously showstopping photo of herself while on her Canadian vacation with the simple caption, “🏔️.”

Not only did Daddario share a few scenic snapshots of her mountain-clad getaway, but she posted an artistic, nude mirror selfie that showed off her long legs and porcelain skin. Now, Daddario is no stranger to being a confident superstar, and posting showstopping photos to her social media.

However, quite a few people aren’t so happy about her selfie, telling her to cover up (which has led fans to come to Daddario’s aid.) One person wrote, “Avoid such publicity stunts. You are capable of much more on your talent alone. It’s sad seeing you do such things,” to which another user promptly told them, “Shut up,” and another added, “She’s been comfortable with her body for a very very long time man. This isn’t a publicity stunt. It’s her being her.”

Another man added, “Stop shoeing [sic] your body like you have nothing else to share.” Under his comment, multiple fans said, “stop telling women what to do. She’s not your property” and “stop trying to control women, you fanatic!”

While there was quite a bit of discourse, an influx of fans commented loving things under the post like “You are so sexy” and “I’ve died and went to real heaven…”

In a previous interview with People, Daddario talked about her body confidence, saying, “I believe in being comfortable in our own skin, not putting pressure on ourselves or the way that we look and accepting ourselves as we are.”

She added her feelings on the brand Aerie and their mission to opt out of photoshopped images in ads. “I think it’s so wonderful that Aerie is a brand that doesn’t photoshop their models, and they promote just being yourself and being confident and comfortable in your own skin,” she said.

