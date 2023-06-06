Prince Harry Shines Light on the ‘Stupid’ Action He Did to Cause Huge Fight With Ex Chelsy Davy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

As many expected, Prince Harry’s ongoing trial with MGN has brought a lot of behind-the-scenes information to light — with a heavy spotlight being on his past relationship with on-again, off-again girlfriend Chelsy Davy.

Ever since Harry came out with his best-selling memoir Spare, it seems like we’re learning more and more every day about their headline-making relationship. Earlier this year, we learned that the late Queen Elizabeth II reportedly convinced Harry to break it off for good with the free-spirited businesswoman. And now, we just learned the “stupid” mistake Harry made that led tabloids to the first bout of breakup rumors.

In a written statement obtained by the New York Times, Harry said, “I had been immature, I hadn’t really thought about my actions and I had made a stupid decision — and my mistakes were being played out publicly.”

Prince Harry is sharing how Piers Morgan's statements impacted his wife, Meghan Markle in court. https://t.co/IlffrUwEwB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 6, 2023

The “stupid” mistake is in reference to multiple articles the Daily Mirror published in early 2005 about him allegedly “flirting with a brunette” while Davy was away. While he didn’t confirm or deny that this happened, he mainly talked about how his relationship troubles were being put on blast by so many outlets.

It’s hard enough to go through fights in a relationship, but to have every movement you two make in newspapers?! It’s no wonder they ended up splitting due to the ongoing media attention.

For those who need a refresher, Davy and Harry were together on and off from 2004 to 2011. While their last breakup was surely devastating, they both wound up marrying other people they love. Harry married Meghan Markle in 2018, and Davy married Harry’s Eton College classmate Sam Cutmore-Scott in 2022.

Related story Prince Harry's Noble Efforts to Take on the British Tabloids Has Become 'Expensive and Time-Consuming'

Before you go, click here to see everyone Prince Harry dated before meeting Meghan Markle.

