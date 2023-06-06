Prince Harry’s Noble Efforts to Take on the British Tabloids Has Become ‘Expensive and Time-Consuming’

Prince Harry finally got his day in court, but the journey has probably not gone the way he expected it to. What likely started as a noble gesture to expose the unfair (and often illegal) shenanigans of the British tabloids has turned into a years-long fight against corporations with very deep pockets.

The New York Times is calling it “a life of litigation.” Harry and Meghan Markle are a part of seven (maybe more) legal cases that are challenging the way certain members of the Royal Rota operate. (And don’t forget the Duke of Sussex’s U.K. security cases.) What supporters need to remember is that the couple is paying out of pocket for these legal bills, and if they lose, it’s going to cost them a fortune. “The litigation has been expensive and time-consuming” and sources told the media outlet that Harry never anticipated that “they would drag on for so many years.”

Prince Harry is sharing how Piers Morgan's statements impacted his wife, Meghan Markle in court. https://t.co/IlffrUwEwB — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 6, 2023

That miscalculation is costly, but it’s very clear that Harry believes in his cause — he wants to protect his family. “He is taking action over alleged illegality, alleged abuse of power,” said former BBC royal expert Peter Hunt. “That is quite a courageous move, which is not an adjective often seen next to the name Harry.”

Prince Harry’s legal maneuvers will likely expose more of how the palace operates with the British tabloids. It’s almost as if they made a deal with the devil and they no longer can escape from the Royal Rota’s clutches, but the Duke of Sussex is out to prove how dirty the tabloids’ practices are — even if it costs him a fortune.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.