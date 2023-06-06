Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Prince Harry’s Noble Efforts to Take on the British Tabloids Has Become ‘Expensive and Time-Consuming’

Kristyn Burtt
Prince Harry attends Court at the start of his case against Mirror Group Newspapers at the Rolls Building, Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK, on the 6th June 2023. Plus Icon
Prince Harry James Whatling/MEGA.
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Westminster Abbey on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andy Stenning - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 17:(L-R) Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi are seen as RH Celebrates The Unveiling of RH San Francisco, The Gallery at the Historic Bethlehem Steel Building on March 17, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Kelly Sullivan/Getty Images for RH)
Everything Harry & Meghan Have Done Since Leaving the Royal Family 21 Images

Prince Harry finally got his day in court, but the journey has probably not gone the way he expected it to. What likely started as a noble gesture to expose the unfair (and often illegal) shenanigans of the British tabloids has turned into a years-long fight against corporations with very deep pockets.

The New York Times is calling it “a life of litigation.” Harry and Meghan Markle are a part of seven (maybe more) legal cases that are challenging the way certain members of the Royal Rota operate. (And don’t forget the Duke of Sussex’s U.K. security cases.) What supporters need to remember is that the couple is paying out of pocket for these legal bills, and if they lose, it’s going to cost them a fortune. “The litigation has been expensive and time-consuming” and sources told the media outlet that Harry never anticipated that “they would drag on for so many years.”

That miscalculation is costly, but it’s very clear that Harry believes in his cause — he wants to protect his family. “He is taking action over alleged illegality, alleged abuse of power,” said former BBC royal expert Peter Hunt. “That is quite a courageous move, which is not an adjective often seen next to the name Harry.”

Prince Harry’s legal maneuvers will likely expose more of how the palace operates with the British tabloids. It’s almost as if they made a deal with the devil and they no longer can escape from the Royal Rota’s clutches, but the Duke of Sussex is out to prove how dirty the tabloids’ practices are — even if it costs him a fortune.

Before you go, click here to see the most important celebrity lawsuits over the past 15 years.

Kelly Clarkson

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad