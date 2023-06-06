Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Being Criticized for Courting ‘Too Much Attention’ in Their Post-Royal Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Prince Harry has been unveiling the truth about how the royal family operates with the media in his post-royal life, but not everyone in the press agrees with his PR strategy. The criticism aimed at him, and Meghan Markle, isn’t coming from a member of the British tabloids, it’s coming from the former editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair, Graydon Carter.

What makes Carter’s points about the Sussexes so fascinating is that he claimed to The Telegraph that he isn’t a royalist at all. He admitted that he has “no interest in the royals whatsoever” — so he’s not taking a side in the family feud. Calling Meghan and Harry “fascinating concepts,” the editor explained that the dynamic duo has “too much attention” right now. With the Duke of Sussex’s ongoing phone-hacking trial and the Duchess of Sussex’s A-list agency signing, Carter believes they need to cool off from the hot spotlight for a bit.

“For people like that, unavailability is your greatest asset,” Carter explained. “If you’re out there too much, the public has a chance to get sick of you. I think they’ve made every wrong move you can make.” The couple has stayed at the top of the headlines ever since they made their royal exit in 2020. From their tell-all Oprah Winfrey interview to Harry’s memoir, Spare, fans haven’t had a chance to come up for air after each major appearance.

But the Sussexes might be listening to Carter’s advice as they reportedly undergo a major rebranding. The couple is looking to pivot away from discussing the royal family and instead, be more mindful about their future plans. “That period of their life is over — as there is nothing left to say,” a source told The Sun. We might be seeing less of Harry and Meghan because they seem to agree with Carter that the less-is-more approach is going to be a better strategy moving forward.

