Heidi Klum & Her Lookalike Daughter Leni Rock Only Sparkling Jewels in Their Most Daring Dual Photoshoot Yet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Mother-daughter modeling duo Heidi Klum and Leni Klum are back at it. This time, with a photo shoot that was 100 percent created to turn every single head.

On June 5, the Klum women turned heads again with seriously sensational magazine covers for the second issue of Super Magazine. Instead of their controversial Inimissimi photoshoot where they posed together in lingerie, each Klum model got their own cover.

In photos obtained by Page Six, we see that for Heidi’s cover, she rocked an incredibly sheer mesh, jewel-encrusted Tom Ford top, which she paired with sparkling earrings and the trendy wet hair look.

Then for Leni’s black-and-white cover shoot, we see Leni giving her iconic smolder as she covers her bare chest, rocking only intricate mesh jewelry from Jacob & Co.

As we said, Leni and Heidi have worked on quite a few shoots together. Along with the controversial lingerie photoshoot, the mother-daughter duo was on the cover of Vogue Germany back in Dec 2020, when they rocked matching and colorful suit looks, and separate issues of Harper’s Bazaar Germany in 2022.

Leni has been slowly but surely making a name for herself in the modeling industry, from A-list-packed runway shows to blessing the covers of different magazines — all with her supportive supermodel mom by her side!

Related story Heidi Klum Is a Total Dancing Queen in This Video Celebrating Her Gatsby-Themed Milestone Birthday

In a previous interview with SheKnows, the Making the Cut host said that Leni has been prepped to be a star since she was a kid. “She was born into this industry — not like me, for example. It was new to me when people were photographing me — the paparazzi, for example, when you see yourself on a stand. For her, she’s been photographed since she was hanging around my neck on a BabyBjörn, you know?” she said. “So it’s a different kind of upbringing for her in this limelight. So for her, she sees the camera as her friend, and not her enemy. So she’s a little bit looser and more fun and natural around it than maybe I was in the beginning.”

She added, “She’s been doing really well. I’m very proud of her. I mean obviously you’re proud of the beautiful pictures and the things she does, you know? But I’m more proud of how she handles herself and how she handles juggling school and work and that she’s kind to people.”

Before you go, click here to see which daughters who look just like their famous moms.

