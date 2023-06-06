Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Pool Is the Strange Focus of Federal Prosecutors in Classified Documents Case

Kristyn Burtt
Former President Donald Trump greets supporters at a Team Trump volunteer leadership training event held at the Grimes Community Complex on June 01, 2023 in Grimes, Iowa. Plus Icon
Donald Trump Scott Olson/Getty Images.
Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago Pool May Have Been Suspiciously Flooded
The classified document investigation of Donald Trump took a strangely unexpected turn that put the spotlight on the resort pool at Mar-a-Lago. It seems that the swimming pool conveniently flooded a nearby room filled with security equipment at a time when federal prosecutors were looking for surveillance video.

The incident, first reported by CNN, is being looked into more because investigators find the timing “suspicious,” so they are looking into whether “the room was intentionally flooded or if it happened by mistake.” The FBI raid at Mar-a-Lago happened in August 2022 and the flood reportedly occurred about two months later. The prosecutors want the surveillance tapes “to track how White House records were moved around the resort” by Donald Trump’s employees.

As the investigation drags on, there has been more focus on possible efforts “to obstruct the Justice Department’s investigation.” CNN sources noted that some of the conversations and actions by Donald Trump’s staff at Mar-a-Lago caught the prosecutors’ attention which could lead to “a possible obstruction conspiracy case.”

If there is evidence of tampering or interfering with the investigation by the former president or any of his employees, it could spell even bigger trouble for Donald Trump during his third presidential campaign. It certainly won’t prevent him from running, but the headlines could overshadow the message he wants to send to his voter base. It would also give more ammunition for GOP contenders like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who would probably love to retaliate for the nicknames Donald Trump has assigned him: “Ron DeSanctimonious” and “Meatball Ron.”

Leave a Comment

