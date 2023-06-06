Prince Harry Claims These Persistently ‘Cruel’ Rumors Were a Way to ‘Ousted’ Him from the Royal Family

With Prince Harry’s ongoing hacking trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), royal fans are getting more and more insight into not only what’s true, and what’s false, but also how it all affected Harry. With the British Royal family, rumors come and go, but there are a few that truly stuck around for decades, ones that make people question it every time they hear about it again. One of the biggest questions when it came to Harry was “Is his biological father James Hewitt?” Spoiler alert: no, he’s not, and Harry even said those rumors were a beyond “cruel” attempt to separate him from the family even more.

In his witness statement obtained by the Independent, Harry talked about an article from The People in 2002 with the headline “Plot to rob the DNA of Harry.” For those unaware of this over-20-year-old piece, it was an article talking about stealing Harry’s DNA to see who his real father was: Hewitt or King Charles III.

“They were hurtful, mean and cruel. I was always left questioning the motives behind the stories,” he said. “Were the newspapers keen to put doubt into the minds of the public so I might be ousted from the royal family?”

He added that he was unaware of his mother Princess Diana’s previous relationship with Hewitt at the time of this article. “Numerous newspapers had reported a rumour that my biological father was James Hewitt, a man my mother had a relationship with after I was born,” he said. “At the time of this article and others similar to it, I wasn’t actually aware that my mother hadn’t met Major Hewitt until after I was born. At the time, when I was 18 years old and had lost my mother just six years earlier, stories such as this felt very damaging and very real to me.”

Hewitt and Diana met back at a party in 1986, and soon after, their affair started. They were together until 1991, when he was deployed to the Middle East, per People. Because of the similarities between Hewitt and Harry, many speculated that he was his father. However, those accusations have been denied numerous times.

For those that don’t know, Harry is currently suing MGN for damages, and claiming that they gained information in unethical ways from 1996 to 2010, including phone hacking. Related story Prince Harry Shines Light on the 'Stupid' Action He Did to Cause Huge Fight With Ex Chelsy Davy

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

