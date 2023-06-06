Elle MacPherson Reveals Why She Feels Better in Her Body Now at Nearly 60 Than Ever Before

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Even before Elle MacPherson created her celeb-loved wellness brand WelleCo, she’s been all about finding what wellness means to you — and recently, she got extra vulnerable about how she didn’t feel her most confident until close to her 60s.

In a recent original essay for Get the Gloss, MacPherson reflected on how becoming known as “The Body” back in the 1980s was “daunting” for her. “In 1986, I became ‘The Body,’ a term coined by Time Magazine. Though a little daunting, it reflected me the value of my efforts to excel at what I do,” she said. “Since then, I’ve been on a constant journey with my body, learning what truly resonates with it, through trial and error. I’ve gone from believing wellness is fitness to feeling totally burnt out, to coming to the realization that wellness is at the heart of all beauty.”

For those that don’t know, MacPherson’s title of “The Body” was for her athletic, toned physique and being nearly six feet. While she said this was a bit daunting, she did embrace this title, and cashed in on it with workout videos, a skincare line, and more.

Now, MacPherson also revealed what happened when she focused on herself, rather than what people expected from her. “It took me a while to appreciate my own sporty, Amazonian body in a modeling world of tiny girls. Once I leaned into my own uniqueness, my career took off,” she said. “I’m nearly 60, and I feel better in my body now than when I was in my forties! But it’s been a journey.”

MacPherson also opened up about the lifestyle changes she had to make once she hit 50, and the importance of truly listening to one’s body throughout their entire life. We do love how vulnerable the supermodel has been in recent years about societal expectations and how to take care of yourself for you, rather than others.

Macpherson co-founded the wellness brand back in 2014, and has since been a huge advocate for wellness. She previously said to Australia’s Sunrise talk show per HuffPost. “As I’ve matured, what I’ve realized is that it doesn’t really matter what I look like, the most important thing is, ‘how do I feel?’”

