Queen Camilla's Way of 'Dealing With' King Charles' Bad Mood Is Eerily Similar to Kate's Methods

Delilah Gray
LONDON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge arrive for their visit to The Prince's Foundation training site for arts and culture at Trinity Buoy Wharf on February 03, 2022 in London, England. Plus Icon
King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Kate Middleton Karwai Tang/WireImage.
After decades together, it’s safe to assume that Queen Consort Camilla and King Charles III know how to handle each of their moods accordingly when it comes to the other. In fact, royal expert Jennie Bond claims that Camilla knows exactly how to deal with Charles during one of his bouts of anger — and it’s quite similar to how Kate Middleton reportedly handles Prince William’s “tantrums.”

Bond recently told OK!, “I think it’s always one of her great strengths. She just knows how to deal with him. When he is in one of his moods, her approach is very much to just stand back, let him explode and then just carry on smoothly.”

Camilla is terribly good at pouring oil on troubled water,” Bond added. “She is probably the one person who would dare to – and can – talk to him when he’s feeling cross, and he’s unlikely to shout back at her.”

So basically, it sounds like she lets him get all his anger out before continuing on, much like how Kate reportedly lets William blow off some steam out during his bouts of anger. Author of the upcoming book, Gilded Youth: A History of Growing Up in the Royal Family: From the Tudors to the Cambridges, Tom Quinn told Express earlier this year that “Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he’s prone to tantrums.

Like father, like son, and it seems that both of the women in their lives know how to deal with their anger in a similar way.

