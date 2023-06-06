Experts Claim Prince Harry & Meghan Markle’s Departure From Royal Life Affected These 2 Surprising Royals ‘More Than Anyone Else’

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left the Firm in 2020, everyone knew things would look mighty different for the British Royal family. However, it seems two people in the family dealt with the biggest changes, and they’re not who you’d expect.

BBC’s former royal correspondent Jennie Bond recently spoke to OK about which royal couple was affected “ more than anyone else” after Harry and Meghan left the Firm. Now, we know your knee-jerk reaction is probably Kate Middleton and Prince William, and ours was too, but it’s actually Prince Edward and Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh.

“Arguably, the departure of Harry and Meghan has affected the lives of Edward and Sophie more than anyone else,” she said. “They have always done their fair share of royal engagements, but now, as Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, they are recognized as senior and key members of the royal family.”

In fact, the pair have been more “recognized” ever since the Sussexes left and since King Charles III took the throne.

Along with that, their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Earl of Wessex have been more recognized as well, which has only helped the pair’s roles in the Firm. Bond added, “Their children are older than William and Catherine’s, so they don’t feel quite the same pressures to be home with their kids, They really are playing a central role in the new, slimmed-down royal family.”

For those who need an introduction, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are Edward Antony Richard Louis and Sophie Helen Rhys-Jones. Edward is the youngest child of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip and was previously known as the Earl of Wessex before Charles bestowed the new title on him in March 2023. The two have been together since the early 1990s, and have two children named Lady Louise, 19, and James (the current Earl of Wessex), 15.

