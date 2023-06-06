Prince Harry Gave an Inside Look at How Piers Morgan’s ‘Repeated Attacks’ on Meghan Markle Affected Them

Prince Harry’s trial against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) has begun in London, and it’s quite clear that Piers Morgan is going to be a focal point of discussion. The controversial TV personality is the former editor-in-chief at the Mirror, the outlet accused of invading the Duke of Sussex’s privacy.

Morgan has banked much of his later career criticizing not only Harry, but also his wife, Meghan Markle — and the public is getting wind of just how much it his “repeated attacks” have affected the couple. Harry told the court that he believes the onslaught of criticism was part of “an effort to bully him out of bringing legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers,” according to Deadline.

Morgan has given conflicting testimony over the years as to whether he knew about the phone-hacking situation while he was at the helm of the Mirror from 1995-2004. But it’s clear from Harry’s remarks that Morgan’s actions toward his family, particularly Princess Diana, makes him feel “physically sick.” Harry knows that the retaliation factor from the British tabloids and Morgan’s ire is huge.

“Unfortunately, as a consequence of me bringing my Mirror Group claim, both myself and my wife have been subjected to a barrage of horrific personal attacks and intimidation from Piers Morgan,” he noted while implying that the Fox Nation host’s attacks escalated over time in hopes that he “will back down” from suing MGN. Calling the British tabloids “vile,” Prince Harry also noted that the stressful situation has had a “devastating impact on our mental health and wellbeing.” The Duke of Sussex is taking a big risk with moving forward with this lawsuit, but if he doesn’t fight for what is right, he knows no one else will.

