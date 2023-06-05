Royal Fans Are Convinced That Kate Middleton Is Going to Rock This Daring & ‘Show-Stopper’ Dress for This Reason

Let’s face it, our ears always perk up when we hear about anything having to do with Kate Middleton’s style. And this blog may have just figured out what dress Kate may wear soon!

On June 5, a blog account called Make Middleton Style Blog (run by Carly Whitewood) shared a post to her Twitter @KateMiddStyle, aptly predicting Kate’s possible next daring look. She shared the prediction with the caption reading, “The Jenny Packham Georgia gown that Kate’s worn in pink and green also came in silver. I wonder if we’ll see her wear this one too? It’d be quite a show-stopper. Gorgeous.”

The Jenny Packham Georgia gown that Kate's worn in pink and green also came in silver. I wonder if we'll see her wear this one too? It'd be quite a show-stopper. Gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/XWMSPWSFIO — Kate Middleton Style Blog 👸🏻 (@KateMiddStyle) June 5, 2023

As Whitewood said, Kate has worn this dress in multiple colors over the years! Kate first wore the gown in emerald back in 2019 during a reception at the Pakistan National Monument and again in 2021 for the Royal Variety Performance. For Kate’s most recent outing to the Jordan wedding of Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan and Princess Rajwa of Jordan, she donned the same glittering gown in a pale pink color (which you can see in photos obtained by Tatler!)

Multiple people responded delightfully to the post, hoping that Kate will eventually step out in this “show-stopper.” However, some aren’t a fan of the prospect of rocking the same dress in three different colors, nor are they excited about another Jenny Packham gown.

(For those that don’t know Jenny Packham is one of Kate’s go-to designers!)

Now let’s talk about the color: Kate has donned a few formal white gowns over the years (with the most iconic being the Jenny Packham Elspeth Gown for the State Banquet at Buckingham Palace!) However, it’s been quite a while since she’s worn a sparkling silver dress. Related story Kate Middleton Is Being Criticized for Supporting a Charitable Campaign From One of the British Tabloids

Will this be the silver stunner to put the color back in her wardrobe? We can’t wait to find out!

