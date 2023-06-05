Gabrielle Union Confidently Shows Off Her Gorgeous Gray Curls in This Radiant No-Makeup Video

Get ready because Gabrielle Union just dropped an incredibly radiant no-makeup video that not only shows off her unfiltered beauty, but her stunning gray hairs!

On June 2, Union shared a makeup-free, unfiltered video of herself on her Instagram. She shared the reel with the caption reading, “Slip without the fall 😉 @flawlessbygu 💎5 Butter Miracle Masque 💎5 Butter Leave-In Conditioner 💎Scalp Soothing Tonic ALL NEW products are available on flawlesscurls.com and Amazon.”

In the radiant video, we see Union in a relaxed ensemble as she puts her haircare line’s products in her hair. She gives fans a close-up of her natural curls and the natural gray hairs throughout, joking, “You can tell it grew because you can see all the grays. Welcome to old age, kids.”

Then little Kaavia makes a special appearance as she combs through her mama’s curls and gleefully says, “Look at your curls!” (Our hearts!)

The Bring it On star continues to show fans her haircare routine, close-ups of her curls, along with making some adorable jokes. We then end the video with a mirror clip of her showing off her long legs and toned physique while in a white tank top and matching underwear.

In a previous interview with Vogue, Union talked about her hair journey and how growing up, she was very insecure about not having straight hair. However, that later changed, with her saying, “My 40s were all about loving myself, however, I show up, and being okay with that.”

She added, “Don’t compromise. Don’t listen to anyone who wants to poke holes in your balloon. I try to silence the voice that says you’re not good enough.”

