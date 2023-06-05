The Internet Is Losing It Over Jennifer Aniston Entering Her Gray Hair Era

Fans have always been obsessed with modern-day icon Jennifer Aniston, especially when it comes to her hair (and her inspiring confidence!) We all wanted the Rachel haircut back in the 1990s, and have since kept track of Aniston’s changing hairstyles over the years for inspiration. And now, she’s showing off a new hairdo: one that highlights her gorgeous natural gray hairs!

On June 2, the Cake star shared an Instagram reel on her Instagram page, announcing a new product just dropped on her LolaVie haircare brand. She shared the video with the caption reading, “New @lolavie drop 🩵👏🏼.”

In the video, Aniston tells viewers: “Hi. This is our new Intensive Repair Treatment. You can use it once a week. Just wrap it up in a towel after your shampoo… then you put this in, leave it in, brush it through, leave it in the towel, sleep in it an hour, whatever you want.” She added, “I’m excited. We’re excited!”

Not only is she showing off the new haircare staple, but she shows off her natural gray roots in the video, and it has fans beyond excited.

One fan wrote, “Well done for allowing grey to come through – refreshing,” and another one chimed in, adding, “Jen your hair is just a masterpiece, and everybody agrees.”

In a previous interview with Glamour, Aniston talked about how there should be no stigma when it comes to gray hair and that women should just rock whatever makes them feel confident.

Related story This $8 Shampoo From Jennifer Aniston’s Favorite Drugstore Brand Saved One Shopper’s Hair From ‘Falling Out Like Crazy’

“If you want to go gray, go for it! If you want to keep coloring your hair, that’s great too. I think everyone should feel confident in whatever choices they make, including embracing natural color or texture,” she said. “Hair is a creative way to express yourself, and I love that your mood and energy can change with the change of a hairstyle, cut, or color. Embrace what is going to make you happy.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who showed off their natural gray hair on the red carpet.

