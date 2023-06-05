Meghan Markle’s Former Etiquette Teacher’s Rare Comments Are All About the ‘Great Opportunity’ She Reportedly Muddled

So remember when Meghan Markle said in her and Prince Harry’s docuseries Harry & Meghan that she never had a class that taught her royal protocol? To be exact, she said: “Joining this family, I knew that there was a protocol for how things were done,” but she added that there’s no royal protocol class like in the Princess Diaries. “So I needed to learn a lot. Including the national anthem.” Well, this man claims that not only was he Meghan’s etiquette teacher, but he’s on the more disappointed side when it comes to what she’s done after leaving the royal family.

The owner of the Rose Tree Cottage Edmund Fry recently spoke to The Sun about quite a few bombshells. For one thing, Fry claims that in 2017, he not only taught Meghan how to take tea with the late Queen Elizabeth II, but he also taught her royal protocols.

Along with that, he’s given rare comments on how he’s “disappointed” in what Meghan has done since leaving the royal family. “When they were first talking [about Megxit], they were talking about being ambassadors to the world, helping out the Commonwealth, being involved with disabled people. They had a great opportunity,” he said. “There’s not really been much heard from them on anything like that.”

While the Sussexes’ charitable actions haven’t focused solely on the Commonwealth, they have worked diligently in public services like helping the 5Rights Foundation in a Global Child Online Safety Toolkit webinar and The Invictus Games.

Fry added, “Ever since the Netflix thing came up and the Oprah interview and things were being mentioned about racism in the royal family, and so on, it tainted it.”

Fry actually was a big supporter of Meghan when she joined the family, and even supported her decision for her and Harry to leave the Firm in 2020. However, it seems he’s changed his mind.

Related story Insiders Say There's a Simple Reason Why No One Gave Princess Lilibet a Public Birthday Shoutout

Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand

Image: Dey Street Books Dey Street Books.

From headlines to word-of-mouth, we all think we know Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s true story. But there’s one book that takes longtime royal fans even more in-depth, revealing stories about the couple we only thought we knew. Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan details the couple’s romance, wedding, the birth of their first child, and their decision to take a step back from royal duties. Authors Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand take us far beyond the picture-perfect moments to the tough decisions this couple had to make in order to preserve their relationship and happiness. With this book, longtime royal fans may learn more about Harry and Meghan’s new path outside of the royal family.

'Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan' by Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand $11.19 on Amazon.com Buy now

Before you go, click here to see more of Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s milestones since leaving the royal family.

