Kevin Costner Made This Risky Financial Move To Fund His Post-Yellowstone Project

Kevin Costner is undergoing a major transition in his life right now — a divorce, the ending of Yellowstone, and his massive film project. Not only is he excited by his next chapter, but he also made some pretty risky financial moves to make sure his dream movie gets made.

In a revealing interview with director Francis Ford Coppola for Deadline, the 68-year-old actor/director shared that he “mortgaged 10 acres on the water in Santa Barbara” because he couldn’t find “anybody to make” his four-part movie series, Horizon: An American Saga — and not everyone is happy about this real-estate risk. “I was going to build my last house,” he explained about taking out a mortgage instead of starting construction. “But I did it without a thought. It has thrown my accountant into a f**king conniption fit. But it’s my life, and I believe in the idea and the story.”

His idea for the Western was sparked back in 1988 and since his idea is so grand, movie studios were hesitant to get behind it. “At the end of the day, I’m a storyteller, and I went ahead and put my own money into it,” Costner admitted. “I’m not a very good businessman, so, scratch your head, if you will. I don’t know why, but I have not let go of this one. I’ve pushed it into the middle of the table three times in my career and didn’t blink.”

Costner has been quite the gambler in the past, having put in his own money for 1990’s Dances with Wolves, which nabbed seven Oscars, including his Best Director statuette. However, he is a little nervous about how the Horizon series will land with audiences since the movie landscape had changed dramatically over the decades. “But I’ll tell you what. I’m never gonna do this again,” he shared. “I’m never putting my f**king money in another movie after these four.” Costner is betting on himself big time.

