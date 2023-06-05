Kate Middleton Is Being Criticized for Supporting a Charitable Campaign From One of the British Tabloids

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Kate Middleton has a new charitable endeavor that she’s backing, and while that normally should be a cause for celebration, it’s drawing criticism on Twitter. The Princess of Wales announced on Sunday that she’s backing The Sun‘s Fabulous‘ Baby, Bank on Us campaign — and if you know anything about the media outlet, it’s one of the British tabloids.

Her involvement is designed “to boost the campaign to help struggling families through Britain’s 200 baby banks” during the current cost of living crisis and she even made a statement surrounding her endorsement. “Early childhood lays the foundations which shape the rest of our lives. The relationships young children form, their experiences, and the environment they grow up in matter,” the statement published in The Sun reads. “So, supporting and building capacity for those caring for the youngest members of our society is absolutely essential — especially in these increasingly challenging times. I am very proud to support this campaign to encourage everyone to play their part in volunteering or donating to this vital cause because the children of today will build the society of the future.”

It has not been great news for Carole Middleton lately. https://t.co/HyBv60Glp1 — SheKnows (@SheKnows) June 1, 2023

It’s a noble idea, but there are many concerns about the royal family constantly being in bed with the Royal Rota. One account made an interesting point about Carole Middleton’s failed business and Kate’s latest PR move. They wrote, “After a week of The Sun attacking Kate Middleton and her family for leaving the UK public with a tax bill from their failed business, today Rupert Murdoch’s The Sun announces a partnership with Kate. That’s one way to stop the negative stories.” Another added, “It really shows how morally corrupt these taxpayer funded royals are. They are in bed with the evil tabloids. They get positive coverage in exchange for ‘supporting’ these tabloids by letting them borrow their names.”

The accounts certainly make a curious point and many critics will be sure to track whether the negative Carole stories suddenly disappear from the Royal Rota coverage. The hypocrisy of the palace’s PR strategy has been a hot topic of conversation ever since Prince Harry published his memoir, Spare, and this latest controversy isn’t sliding by unnoticed — helping families in need is terrific, but there shouldn’t ever be an alleged side deal in place.

