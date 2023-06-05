Prince Harry’s Phone-Hacking Trial Will Likely Give Insight About His Relationship With Chelsy Davy

Prince Harry is expected to be in a London court on Tuesday to testify in his phone-hacking case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN). For anyone watching the trial, it will be an opportunity to relive the Duke of Sussex’s dating history because most of the issues stemming from the invasion of privacy harken back to his Chelsy Davy era.

Harry dated the Zimbabwean entrepreneur on and off between 2004 through 2011 while the lawsuit he filed covers the years of 1996 through 2011. While that entails an extensive part of his life, Davy was scrutinized in the media when she dated Harry because it was his most serious relationship, pre-Meghan Markle. The Guardian pointed out that Harry will likely “be cross-examined on articles with headlines such as ‘Harry is a Chelsy fan’ and ‘Hooray Harry’s dumped’ and have to discuss their breakup publicly.

Prince Harry is reportedly preparing to have a legal showdown against one of Meghan Markle's most vocal critics. https://t.co/f9r2pevJQX — SheKnows (@SheKnows) May 31, 2023

The constant headlines from MGN reportedly helped Davy make a final decision that “a royal life was not for her.” Prince Harry’s lawyer, David Sherborne said in court last month, “It also caused great challenges in his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Chelsy Davy and made him fear for his and her safety. Every time he was in a relationship, or even a rumored relationship, that whole person’s family, and often their friends, would be ‘dragged into the chaos’ and find themselves the subject of unlawful activity on the part of MGN.”

The theme of safety and security has long been a part of Harry’s life with Meghan and his children, but royal watchers can see the issues go way back to his time with Davy — and it’s easy to make the correlation to Princess Diana’s death. The next week is likely going to be a difficult one for Harry as he states his case and becomes “the first senior royal to be cross-examined in court since the 19th century.” That’s a historic day he would probably prefer to opt out of if he had a say in the matter.

