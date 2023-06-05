Nelly Furtado’s Rare Photos Prove She’s Turning Up the Heat for Her Long-Awaited Comeback

Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Delilah Gray
We’re ready for the Nelly Furtado renaissance, and these photos show she’s ready to make the comeback of the decade.

On June 3, the Max Payne star and singer shared a series of rare, mesmerizing photos from her latest gig on her Instagram. She shared the photos with the caption reading, “Loved performing at the @tiktok_canada For You Summit – feels great to be back on stage! Thanks to everyone involved 💗💗🙏🏼.”

You can see the photos HERE!

In the first photo, we get a behind-the-scenes snapshot of Furtado rocking a lighting-patterned bodysuit and furry pink jacket, followed by a series of jaw-dropping photos of her performing on stage with a fire video in the background. We see a few more selfies of her rocking an all-black dancing ensemble, along with a video of her looking like a confident superstar in a black cutout dress and a video of her performing on stage.

Truly, she’s turning up the heat for her comeback, and fans are already losing it over the white-hot performance she just gave!

So for those that don’t know, Furtado was on a five-year hiatus until the summer of 2022 when she joined Drake on stage for the latter’s October World Weekend concert in Toronto, per NME. Now, she’s coming back with a vengeance and is ready to take over the music scene again.

In a recent interview with FAULT, Furtado talked about her over two-decade musical legacy, saying, “When it comes to my legacy, it has only started to connect in the last few years because of TikTok… At the same time, I started going out and often hearing my music being played. I found out why the DJs were playing these old songs and discovered that people want to celebrate and have fun to my music. When I started in this business, people would say, ‘Oh, maybe I’m a one-hit wonder,’ but 20 years have gone by and people still like my music.”

