Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Her ‘Liberating’ One-Piece Swimsuit That Shows Why She’s the Queen of Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If you want to know who is going to win the summer of 2023, look no further than Elizabeth Hurley. The 57-year-old actress has been hard at work designing new swimsuits from her Elizabeth Hurley Beach line to make sure there’s a suit for everyone this year.

Her latest creation is the Antibes one-piece swimsuit in the sparkling Caribbean Sea color of turquoise — and Hurley thinks there is a major reason for celebrating this design. “Yay! The glorious Antibes one-piece has arrived,” she wrote on Instagram. “There’s something so liberating about wearing a one-piece – way less breathing in. This one is made from body-sculpting Italian Lycra and does a bit of your breathing in for you.” We love a swimsuit that keeps comfort and function in mind.

What makes Hurley’s Antibes swimsuit so chic is the plunging halter neckline that rests just above her toned waist. She looks confident and happy in the $154 bathing suit that hugs her gorgeous curves — and if that’s out of your summer budget, we found a dupe for you! Lilosy’s crisscross one-piece swimsuit also has that plunging neckline with a variety of colors to choose from, and an affordable price of only $29.98.

Lilosy’s Crisscross One-Piece Swimsuit $29.98 on Amazon.com Buy now

We have a feeling Hurley won’t be stopping at the Antibes suit since she also gave fans a glimpse of her new Ibiza bikini, which she recently featured on her social media page. The Father Christmas star is full of creative swimwear ideas this year, and it looks like she’s loving every minute of her glowing summer fashions to usher in the warm weather.

Before you go, click here to see the best red carpet looks from Elizabeth Hurley: