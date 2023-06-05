Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Resurfaced Reports Show Pippa Middleton’s Royal Title Is Still Heavily Up for Debate

Delilah Gray
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Pippa Middleton leaves after the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. Plus Icon
Pippa Middleton Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images.
Every Time Pippa & Kate Middleton Looked Like Twins.
Every Time Pippa & Kate Middleton Looked Like Twins.
Every Time Pippa & Kate Middleton Looked Like Twins.
Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, right, speaks with her sister Pippa Middleton as they arrive to watch Roger Federer of Switzerland face Andy Murray of Britain during the men's final match at the All England Lawn Tennis Championships at Wimbledon, England, Sunday, July 8, 2012. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
12 Times Pippa & Kate Middleton Looked So Much Like Twins 12 Images

While Kate Middleton keeps getting new titles every other month, many have wondered if it’s possible for her immediate family members will be granted a royal title or two. It’s been rumored that her mother Carole Middleton could be granted the title of “Queen Mother,” but what about her sister Pippa Middleton? It’s been over five years, and fans still have no idea if she’ll be granted the title of “Lady of Glen Affric.”

For those that need a bit of catch-up, the title of “Lady of Glen Affric” is given to the woman in charge of the 10,000-acre estate in the Scottish highlands, per Observer. Now, Pippa may have this title eventually since she married James Matthews, who is the heir to Glen Affric. This title has been up for debate for years, so fans are asking: “What’s the hold-up?”

Well, for one thing, the current Laird of Glen Affric is James’ father David Matthew, who purchased the land back in 2008. As of June 2023, Pippa is known as “Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric.”

Royal commentator Roberta Fiorito recently summed up what’s going on on a recent episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, saying, “Interestingly… James Matthews’s dad is the Laird of Glen Affric, which is a 10,000-acre estate in Scotland that he will inherit one day making Pippa the Lady of Glen Affric one day which is a kind of royal title which is exciting. She sort of joins her sister with a royal title there.”

Many argue that being a “lady” and “laird” isn’t exactly a royal title, however, the Court of Lord Lyon told the Law Society in Scotland in 2012 that “lady” does qualify as a royal title. They said, “The words ‘lord’ and ‘lady’ apply to those on whom a peerage has been confirmed and do not relate to the ownership of land.”

Now, it’s still up for debate if Pippa will even receive such a title, and if James does end up inheriting it all. If he does, she can opt out of the “Lady” title. So only time will tell if she’ll get a royal title like her big sister.

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets. 
Finding Freedom, Lady in Waiting

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Entertainment

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad