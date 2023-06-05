Resurfaced Reports Show Pippa Middleton’s Royal Title Is Still Heavily Up for Debate

While Kate Middleton keeps getting new titles every other month, many have wondered if it’s possible for her immediate family members will be granted a royal title or two. It’s been rumored that her mother Carole Middleton could be granted the title of “Queen Mother,” but what about her sister Pippa Middleton? It’s been over five years, and fans still have no idea if she’ll be granted the title of “Lady of Glen Affric.”

For those that need a bit of catch-up, the title of “Lady of Glen Affric” is given to the woman in charge of the 10,000-acre estate in the Scottish highlands, per Observer. Now, Pippa may have this title eventually since she married James Matthews, who is the heir to Glen Affric. This title has been up for debate for years, so fans are asking: “What’s the hold-up?”

Well, for one thing, the current Laird of Glen Affric is James’ father David Matthew, who purchased the land back in 2008. As of June 2023, Pippa is known as “Mrs. Matthews of Glen Affric.”

Royal commentator Roberta Fiorito recently summed up what’s going on on a recent episode of the Royally Obsessed podcast, saying, “Interestingly… James Matthews’s dad is the Laird of Glen Affric, which is a 10,000-acre estate in Scotland that he will inherit one day making Pippa the Lady of Glen Affric one day which is a kind of royal title which is exciting. She sort of joins her sister with a royal title there.”

Many argue that being a “lady” and “laird” isn’t exactly a royal title, however, the Court of Lord Lyon told the Law Society in Scotland in 2012 that “lady” does qualify as a royal title. They said, “The words ‘lord’ and ‘lady’ apply to those on whom a peerage has been confirmed and do not relate to the ownership of land.”

Now, it’s still up for debate if Pippa will even receive such a title, and if James does end up inheriting it all. If he does, she can opt out of the “Lady” title. So only time will tell if she’ll get a royal title like her big sister.

Related story Royal Fans Are Convinced That Kate Middleton Is Going to Rock This Daring & ‘Show-Stopper’ Dress for This Reason

Before you go, click here to find out which tell-all books expose major royal family secrets.

