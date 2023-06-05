Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

Leonardo DiCaprio Has Reportedly Moved on From Gigi Hadid to Her 22-Year-Old Model Friend

Delilah Gray
Once again, Leonardo DiCaprio’s dating life proves that old habits die hard.

After his sudden breakup with Daisy Jones & The Six star Camilla Morrone, the Titanic star has been seen out and about with quite a few stars, with the one he’s reportedly been seeing the most being supermodel Gigi Hadid. Hadid was a total 180 from DiCaprio’s usual dating preference: she was over 25. However, reports claim that DiCaprio now has his eyes on Hadid’s 22-year-old friend Meghan Roche.

In photos obtained by TMZ, DiCaprio and Roche were seen together throughout the weekend, getting out of a van together and spending a lot of time together on his yacht.

These photos come days after DiCaprio was spotted out with Neelam Gill and his mom, Irmelin Indenbirken, per Page Six.

For those that don’t know, Roche is a newcomer in the modeling and acting world, and it was the Hadid sisters who took her under their wing. In a previous interview with FWD, Roche said, “When you’re the new face, like I was, most models look at you like they want to kill you, especially when you open the show. I felt it. Bella gave me a huge hug. At the level they are at, Gigi and Bella are the most humble and kind people. They’ve helped me a lot. They call me their Baby Lavender, a joke they made because they have a lavender farm. I’m like their younger sister.”

Now, there also have been reports that Roche is dating one of DiCaprio’s friends, so these photos have left a bit of a debate amongst fans. Whether this is a new fling or something more, we do know this: DiCaprio is really enjoying the bachelor life.

