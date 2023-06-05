Princess Diana Reportedly Refused to Wear Chanel for a Deeply Heartbreaking Reason

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Princess Diana’s fashion is still an inspiration decades after her sudden and tragic passing in 1997. To this day, both royals and royal fans alike swarm to recreate her iconic street-style looks, and grab pieces she often wore every day. However, resurfaced reports show that even though Diana was known to rock quite a few pricey brands, there’s one she never wore later in her time as a royal: Chanel.

You may be thinking, “She’s definitely worn Chanel, though?! Am I wrong?!” No, you’re not, she definitely wore Chanel a few times, but later refused to wear the royal-loved fashion house because it reminded her of King Charles III and Camilla.

While Diana wore a few Chanel pieces in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Diana later turned away Chanel looks because of their logo. For those that don’t know, the Chanel logo is of two interlocking Cs, and Diana reportedly said the logo reminded her of Charles and Camilla’s names.

In fact, designer Jayson Brundson once told Harper’s Bazaar that when he tried to give her Chanel shoes for an outfit, she refused them. “I went through them all and I found a pair of Chanel shoes. And I said, ‘Well these would look great with the Versace’ and she said, ‘No, I can’t wear linked Cs, the double C.’ So I asked why, and she said, ‘It’s Camilla and Charles.’”

Diana and Charles were together from 1981 to 1996, and during that time, it was confirmed Charles was cheating on Diana with his future second wife Camilla.

For years, Inspector Ken Wharfe was one of Princess Diana's closest confidants. The late Princess of Wales' former bodyguard offers an intimate account of the famous royal's life in Diana: A Closely Guarded Secret. The memoir offers new insight into what we thought we knew about Princess Diana, with unfiltered anecdotes and reflections on her life through Wharfe's eyes.

