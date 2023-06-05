From her onscreen roles in movies like Jennifer’s Body and Transformers, to her most recent Sports Illustrated cover shoot, Megan Fox has long established herself as one of Hollywood’s biggest bombshells. And, staying true to her sexy reputation, Fox recently posted two pictures on Instagram that started off Pride Month with a bang.

In the first picture, Fox, who’s been open about being bisexual in the past, is seen rocking a daring black bikini with a strapless bandeau and matching bottoms. In the second shot, the copper-haired actress is seen looking back at the camera at a beach while making her signature pout.

In the comments, fans and friends of Fox poured in their support. “pride month never looked better,” wrote one user.

In the caption of her post, Fox kept it mysterious with a reference to Tarot cards. “ace of cups + the star,” she wrote.

According to Astrology.com, the combination of these two cards can mean a time for “emotional fulfillment, hope, and new beginnings.” The explanation continues, “This Tarot card combination reflects the potential for positive outcomes and a deeper connection to our emotional selves. It is also a reminder to embrace new opportunities with an open heart and to take the time to connect with others on a deeper emotional level.”

Although we won’t know exactly what Fox was referring to when she wrote the caption, we can’t help but connect the “new beginnings” part to her recent reconciliation with Machine Gun Kelly. Related story Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates Her 'Liberating' One-Piece Swimsuit That Shows Why She's the Queen of Summer

Most recently, for example, Fox and Kelly continued to confirm their rekinkled romance while holding hands in a low-key date night in London.

“They are slowly working on reconciling but he’s totally in the dog house still,” a source recently told People. “He’s doing whatever he can to get her back, and she’s making him work for it.”

The source continued, noting that Kelly “has a lot of proving himself to do.” “He doesn’t want to give her up,” the source added. “It’s a work in progress.”

Looks like the two are still working on it, through Tarot card readings and all!

