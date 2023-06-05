Insiders Say There’s a Simple Reason Why No One Gave Princess Lilibet a Public Birthday Shoutout

In case you missed it, a very big birthday happened for a member of the British royal family: little Princess Lilibet turned two years old! While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle kept their daughter’s birthday plans on the down low, royal fans couldn’t help but notice that the rest of the family were eerily quiet on the big day — and insiders claim there’s a very simple reason for that.

This is the first time the family stayed quiet on Lilibet’s birthday, and we’re sure with this unofficial rule in place, we may never get a public birthday shoutout from them again.

The Daily Beast says a palace source not only disputed the intentional snubbing claims, but said giving public birthday wishes to non-working royals and their families has “never been protocol.” Specifically, it’s never been protocol to post about them on “official channels.”

However, many were quick to comment that Archie and Lilibet’s standing in the royal family hasn’t changed since last year, and they still got shout-outs. And in case you missed it, they didn’t give Archie a shoutout either, but many forgave that more or less since his birthday was on the same day as Charles’ Coronation.

This has led people to speculate that this lack of formal birthday wishes goes with King Charles III’s “slimmed-down” monarchy agenda.

Although many royal fans were quick to call this out again, referring to the official royal family website that clearly shows Meghan and Harry's kids being referred to as "Prince Archie of Sussex" and "Princess Lilibet of Sussex." (Keep in mind, they haven't attended any royal functions, and Meghan and Harry did abdicate, so they are technically not working royals!)

Harry and Meghan share two children together named Archie, 4, and Lilibet, now 2.

