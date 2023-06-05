Arnold Schwarzenegger Just Recalled the Exact Moment He Admitted to Ex-Wife Maria Shriver of His Affair

Unfortunately for their significant others, cheating scandals in Hollywood have become all too common. From Jude Law’s infidelity with his kid’s nanny in 2005 to, most recently, Natalie Portman‘s husband Benjamin Millepied having a short-lived affair, Hollywood men being unfaithful is, sadly, all around.

And, when speaking of celebrity cheating scandals, there’s one drama that always comes to mind: Arnold Schwarzenegger having a baby with his housekeeper when he was still married to ex-wife Maria Shriver. And though it’s been years since the affair made headlines, Schwarzenegger’s new Netflix docuseries Arnold has the actor-turned-politician remembering all about his “major failure.”

In the show, The Terminator star remembered the exact moment he came clean about his affair with their housekeeper Mildred Baena. “Maria and I went to counseling once a week, and in one of the sessions the counselor said, ‘I think today Maria wants to be very specific about something. She wants to know if you are the father of Joseph,'” Schwarzenegger remembered, per People. “I thought my heart stopped, and then I told the truth.”

“‘Yes, Maria, Joseph is my son,'” he told Shriver. “She was crushed because of that.”

Schwarzenegger then looked back on what he planned to do after the birth of his son Joseph, now 25. “In the beginning, I really didn’t know,” he said. “I just started feeling the older he got the more it became clear to me and then it was really just a matter of how do you keep this quiet? How do you keep this a secret?”

Looking back now, Schwarzenegger knows the damage his affair had on his family. “I think that I have caused enough pain for my family because of my f— up,” he said. “Everyone had to suffer. Maria had to suffer. The kids had to suffer. Joseph. His mother. Everyone.” Related story Arnold Schwarzenegger Opens Up Old Wounds With the 'Pain' He Caused Maria Shriver After His Affair Was Revealed

“I am going to have to live with it the rest of my life,” he continued. “People will remember my successes and they will also remember my failures. This is a major failure. I had failures in the past in my career, but this is a whole different ball game, dimension of failure.”

Before closing that part of the docuseries, however, Schwarzenegger had a proud dad moment as he gave his son a special shout-out. “It was wrong what I did, but I don’t want to make Joseph feel that he is not welcomed in this world — because he is very much welcomed in this world,” he said. “I love him and he has turned out to be an extraordinary young man.”

So, although the family has been through its fair share of ups and downs, it looks like they’re all officially looking up now. Time heals all wounds after all, right?

