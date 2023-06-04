Jennifer Lopez Turned Heads in a Black Cutout Bodysuit While Promoting the Newest JLO Beauty Product

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Jennifer Lopez’s new video promoting JLo Beauty is as showstopping as it gets.

On June 3, the Gigli star shared a video to her page for JLO Beauty that has everyone’s jaws dropping straight to the ground. She shared the video promoting her new product, or rather, a new size for a bestselling product. Lopez shared the video with the caption reading, “HEY BABY 😉 We just dropped our Booty Balm in mini size… make #PowerMoves with your body routine this summer, shop now at JLoBeauty.com ✨.”

In the video, we get an array of shots of Lopez showing off her toned legs and booty while rocking a black cutout bodysuit. Not only does she looks so confident in this showstopping video, but fans can’t get enough of how stunning she looks in this skin-baring ensemble. (And yes, fans are flocking to get the new size of the bestselling booty balm!)

Whether it’s promoting her beauty brand or her many collaborations, Lopez knows how to turn heads and show off her confident spirit! In an archived interview with Instyle per The Today Show, the Marry Me star talked about her curves and self-confidence.

“(My curves) didn’t bother me at all. It finally got to the point that I was like, ‘This is who I am. I’m shaped like this.’ Everybody I grew up with looked like that, and they were all beautiful to me,” she said. “My mom and my grandmother were the ones who drilled into me, ‘This is how we are, and this is what’s beautiful.’ Being curvy or not being 6-feet tall was never a bad thing; it was actually something that was celebrated. And so, later on, when I brought that in front of the world, I wasn’t really trying to send a message. I was just being myself.”

