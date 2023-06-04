Halle Berry’s Romance With Van Hunt Is Reportedly ‘The Opposite’ of Her Past Relationships for This Major Reason

It’s been nearly three years since Halle Berry and Van Hunt publicly disclosed their relationship, and the two have seemingly been living on Cloud 9 ever since. The Monster’s Ball Oscar winner and Grammy winning recording artist have hit some pretty major red carpet events, posted plenty of PDA moments on the ‘Gram, but still maintained a certain level of privacy that works for them over the course of the last few years. According to one source close to the couple, however, there’s a very major reason why Berry’s relationship with Hunt is drastically different than her previous romances.

“Halle’s exes have been full of drama, but Van’s the opposite,” the source shared with Us Magazine. “They have a lot of heat between them but no toxicity,” the source went on. “They’re soulmates.” Indeed, Hunt and Berry’s bond seems as strong as ever nearly three years in. And they’ve been very particular when it comes to what they’re willing to share with the public.

.@halleberry still has that look of love over two years into her relationship with Van Hunt. https://t.co/sesHMvLzQG — SheKnows (@SheKnows) January 11, 2023

Prior to her relationship with Van Hunt, Berry was married to David Justice from 1993-1997, and Eric Benét from 2001-2005. Following her divorce from Benét, Berry was in a relationship with Gabriel Aubry from 2005-2010, and the two share daughter Nahla together. The actress and filmmaker was also married to Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo, from 2013-2015.

Berry’s relationships have always garnered so much scrutiny, so it honestly makes so much sense that in this particular chapter of her life she’s choosing to keep those details closer to her heart. The two have shared a number of incredible relationship milestones. And something tells us we’ll see a lot more of their love on the red carpet and in our Instagram feeds in the near future.

