Friends of the British Royal Family Reportedly Have This Self-Serving Reason for Wanting Harry & Meghan’s Marriage ‘To Work’

Lately, there have been rumors from all sides that both Kate Middleton and Prince William are having marital issues, along with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. However, it seems Harry and Meghan have quite a few members of the family who reportedly never want to see them split — but only because they don’t want to deal with the “nightmare” aftermath if that happened.

A friend of William’s told The Daily Beast that “William and Kate had plenty of reservations about the marriage in the first place, precisely because they feared Meghan wasn’t right for Harry. But what’s done is done and now William, like everyone else in the family, just hopes it all works out.”

However, they added that if Harry ended up “returning to the U.K., and trying to find him a job, [it] would be a bloody nightmare.”

Another close friend of the British royal family, especially one who’s pals with King Charles III told the same outlet that “the marriage has to work.” They added, “That’s not a case of Charles saying, ‘Harry has made his bed and has to lie in it.’ It’s a case of a father wanting his son, who he loves very much, to be happy and to have his wife and children in his life.”

While some of this comes off a bit on the harsher side, the friends did blast the separation rumors of Harry staying nights away and of him calling a divorce lawyer, saying the speculation was completely “groundless.”