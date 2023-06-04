We’re Obsessed With the Unique Way Eva Longoria Has Maintained Her Special Bond With This Famous Friend

Among the famous Hollywood duos out there, we really can’t get enough of celebrity BFFs. Busy Philipps and Michelle Williams, Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King, Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston — these ladies really know how to prioritize their friendships. But we recently got some insight into how Eva Longoria maintains her special bond with one particular famous pal, and we’re kind of obsessed with their super sweet dynamic.

“We are peas in a pod,” Longoria said of her longtime friend Victoria Beckham while chatting with The Times. “I wish people knew how funny and charming and smart Victoria is,” the Flamin’ Hot filmmaker added. “She’s the funniest person. I think she’s an introvert, but she’s an extrovert with me. We are inseparable.”

Of course, Longoria and Beckham have their own unique approach to maintaining their bond. “We have sleepovers all the time, mostly at their farmhouse or in London. We usually just blab all night,” Longoria disclosed. “She’s extremely loyal,” she said of Beckham. “There’s never a moment I can’t call her, that she’s not available, that she’s not flying to see me, or I’m flying to see her. Or I’m raiding her closet. She gives me motherly advice and business advice.”

For all the focus that’s often on celebrity couples, we really love highlighting these glimpses into the relationships of famous BFFs. It goes without saying, of course, but female friendships are so important for our health, wellness, and overall well-being. We just love learning how some of our favorite celeb BFFs keep their bond as strong and special as ever. And we adore Longoria and Beckham’s super sweet and unique relationship.

