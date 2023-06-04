Zoe Saldaña Turned Heads By Showing Fans a Rare Glimpse of Her Rib Tattoo of Her Husband’s Face

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Not only did Zoe Saldaña bring everyone to their knees with a sensational video, but she gave longtime loyal fans a super-rare glimpse of her rib tattoo honoring her husband. On June 2, the Guardians of the Galaxy star shared a showstopping video of herself behind-the-scenes of her job. She posted the video to her social media with the caption simply reading, “#worklife.”

In the video, we see Saldaña showing off her toned physique as she ditches her top for tattoo coverage time on set. Not only is everyone freaking out about this sensational and confident topless video, but fans are freaking out because they got a super-rare glimpse of Saldaña’s rib tattoo of her husband’s face.

For those that don’t know, Saldaña and her husband artist Marco Perego began dating in March 2013 after meeting on a flight to New York. It was love at first sight, and they married only four months later in London, and later welcomed three children: twin boys Cy and Bowie, 8, and their youngest son named Zen, 6.

Now, Saldaña has five tattoos in total, with her smaller ones being some star tattoos on her ankle and wrist, Persian script on her ribs, and Arabic script on her foot that reportedly reads “I want to ask her.” But her largest, and most secretive tattoo is the one of her husband Perego’s face, which was done by tattoo artist Mark Mahony. Fun fact: Perego has a tattoo of Saldaña’s face on his left arm!

In a previous interview with ET Canada, the mother of three explained that she got the tattoo to basically return the favor, since her husband got her face tattooed on him first. “He has a tattoo of my face on his arm. So it was only fair that I return the gesture, and I always wanted to,” she said. “In fact, I was the one who was going to do it in the first place, but we get our tattoos with an amazing artist called Mark Mahoney. Every time we go for me, Marco would end up convincing me that I didn’t have to get it, so that he can get a new tattoo.”

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity couples with the best stories behind how they met.

