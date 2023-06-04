E. Jean Carroll & This Member of the Trump Family Are Collaborating on a Romance Novel

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

If the name E. Jean Carroll is familiar to you, then chances are you know her as the Elle advice columnist of “Ask E. Jean” and as the woman who won a lawsuit against former President Donald Trump for sexual abuse and defamation. For those who may not know, Carroll has published five books from 1985 to 2019, and she’s about to release one more with this member of the Trump family.

Any guesses? It’s Donald’s niece Mary Trump!

And before you think that it’ll be a political book, it’s anything but. In fact, the two are collaborating on a romance novel, along with law professor and author Jennifer Taub.

The three have been working on a serialized romance novel, and the first part of it was released on Substack on June 2 called The Italian Lesson. Per the New York Times, the book is about “an American woman with a secret past who tries to reinvent herself in Tuscany, where she opens a cafe and meets a handsome local vineyard owner” — and we’re sure with a premise like that, it’s already got quite a few avid readers hooked.

The book is currently being distributed through their Substacks, which is a subscription-based newsletter.

Now, you may be asking yourselves: how did these three meet? Well, they met in a virtual knitting circle over Zoom during the COVID-19 pandemic, and kept in touch all these years later.

For those that aren’t aware of Mary, she is a bestselling author of multiple books, with her most well-known being Too Much and Never Enough, which heavily criticizes the controversial Trump family. She’s also well-known as a psychologist and podcaster on the show The Mary Trump Show.

