Queen Elizabeth II’s Friend Is Blasting Prince Harry & Megan Markle As ‘Cruel’ Amid This Controversial Time

2022 and 2023 have been all about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s side of the story, from their hit docuseries to Harry’s best-selling memoir Spare — and some family friends have some harsh things to say about their timing.

Now, we know about their previous $100 million multi-year deal with Netflix and Harry’s reported multi-book deal, but the former royals say they’re done talking about the Royal family. This has brought on a lot of criticism and speculation, including from one of Queen Elizabeth II’s friends who is still upset about the timing of their former projects.

The pal first talked about how the late Queen’s condition was gradually getting worse and worse after her husband Prince Philip died. “For the last years of her life, certainly from when her husband [Prince Philip] died [in April 2021], the Queen was in a lot of pain,” the friend said to the Daily Beast. “In the final months, of course, it got very much worse; by the time of the Platinum Jubilee [June 2022], she couldn’t see very much, she couldn’t hear very much, and she was easily confused. She barely moved from her apartments in Windsor Castle. Appearing on the balcony at the jubilee required a titanic effort.”

Now here’s what the pal said about Harry and Meghan: that they should’ve bit their tongue amid the Queen’s ailing health. “That was the time for Harry and Meghan to bite their tongue. Instead, they produced this unending stream of incredibly hurtful films and interviews attacking her life’s work,” they said.

They added, “For Harry to announce he was writing a memoir when his grandmother was not just recently widowed but actually dying herself, as he must have known she was — well, the cruelty of it takes the breath away.”

For those that weren’t all about the royal family last year, we’ll catch you up to speed, and why this pal is upset about the timing.

Elizabeth died on Sept 8, 2022, after months of health issues. Harry announced his memoir in mid-2022, a few months beforehand, and apparently, he had second thoughts about publishing after he saw Elizabeth’s condition, but went ahead as scheduled. It was released on Jan 2023. Now, as for their Netflix documentary: they announced one month after Elizabeth’s death that they were making a docuseries, and two months later, Harry & Meghan was released.

