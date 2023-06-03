Fans Are Obsessed With Eva Mendes’ Sweet & Super-Rare Instagram Shout-Out to Ryan Gosling

It’s not often we get an update on Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s love life. The two actors are notoriously private — honestly we don’t blame them. But every once in a while, we get a little insight into the longtime couple’s romance. One of Mendes’ recent Instagram posts featured a super sweet and rare shout-out to Gosling, and fans are absolutely obsessed with it.

In the carousel post, which you can check out below, Mendes looks like a total goddess, as per usual. The mom of two fashioned a colorful dress by Chufy, jewelry by Lizzie Fortunato, and shoes from Charles & Keith. Each pose was better than the last, but we zeroed in on that caption.

“I love waiting for him,” Mendes captioned the snaps. Well, we did the math and we’re pretty sure Mendes is referencing her love Ryan Gosling in this caption. As a matter of fact, we weren’t the only ones who thought so. All throughout the comment section of her post, fans left a series of comments decoding the caption.

“Could you imagine? Waiting for Ryan gosling? A girl can only dream,” one fan’s comment read. “Ryan is such a lucky dude,” another said. And, of course, there were plenty of gifs of Gosling from his various films. Between these fabulous photos and the cheeky caption, we were a big fan of this post from Ms. Mendes.

