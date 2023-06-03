Heidi Klum Is a Total Dancing Queen in This Video Celebrating Her Gatsby-Themed Milestone Birthday

It goes without saying, but no one does a party quite like Heidi Klum. Her Halloween shindig is legendary, and we can only imagine the decor she brings out during the holidays. But for the longtime supermodel’s milestone 50th birthday, she went all out. Klum threw a Gatsby-themed birthday party and based on the video from her celebration, we’d easily anoint her a total Dancing Queen.

In the video Klum shared to her Instagram account, which you can see below, the mom of four is seen dancing in circles while her party attendants sing a rousing rendition of “Happy Birthday.” Klum is donned in a fabulous frock, complete with matching headpiece, feathers, jewels, and more. After dancing around, Klum blows out the candles to her 50th birthday cake, and seemingly gives her husband, Tom Kaulitz, a sweet smooch.

Klum’s party looked like an absolute blast. She totally nailed The Great Gatsby theme, and as much as we’re impressed by how everyone looked in this video, we can only imagine the atmosphere of the party itself. Then again, we wouldn’t really expect anything less from Klum.

The America’s Got Talent judge always finds a way to outdo herself. Whether it’s a red carpet appearance or a sassy snap on the ‘Gram. We think 50 looks fabulous on Heidi Klum, and we cannot wait to see what’s in store for her in the year ahead.

