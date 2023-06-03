Salma Hayek Looks Like a Radiant Summertime Goddess As She Rocks Only a Robe 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Salma Hayek just kicked off the weekend with the most radiant pic we’ve seen from the beloved star!

On June 2, the Frida star shared a radiant snapshot of herself enjoying the weekend ahead with the caption reading, “Thank God it’s Friday! Bendito sea Dios que es viernes!”

In the photo, we see the Oscar-nominated actress rocking a white, fringe bathrobe that showed off her long legs and sunkissed skin tone. She’s not only showing off her bouncy black curls, but she’s also showing off her radiant complexion that has fans enchanted.

Speaking of her fans, they’re blowing up her comment section with comments like “Beauty😍😍🔥🔥❤️❤️” and a sea of flame emojis. And we agree, she looks beautiful in this rare snapshot that not only shows her love for the summer, but love for hte fact that the weekend is here!

Now, Hayek is known for being a confident superstar, incredible actress, and modern beauty bombshell icon. And she’s no stranger when it comes to turning heads, whether it be a glowing bikini photo or a killer red carpet look!

However, in a previous interview with InStyle UK, she got real about how body confidence can be like a roller coaster. She said, “I think it depends on the day. For everybody, I think there are some days you say, ‘This is it!’ And you love it. Then there are days when you go, ‘This cannot be it!’ You know? Or ‘Is this really it?'”

