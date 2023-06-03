Donald Trump Is Fighting Hard to Remove the Judge From the Hush Money Case for a Calculated Reason

It seems like we’re learning more and more about former President Donald Trump’s ongoing hush money case — specifically on how he’s calculating any and every way to do damage control. In the most recent turn of events in the hush money case, it seems Trump’s team is working tirelessly to remove Judge Juan Merchan from the case, claiming he has an “actual or perceived conflict of interest.”

In papers dated May 31 and filed publicly days after by POLITICO, it shows that Trump’s lawyers are claiming Merchan has a conflict of interest due to his daughter’s previous work experience. In the documents, it claims that since his daughter currently works for a digial agency called Authentic, it poses a conflict of interest. You may be asking yourself, “Why?” Well, Authentic has Democratic officials as clients such as Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Steve Bullock, John Hickenlooper, and many more, according to their website.

Now, this isn’t the only perceived conflict of interest mentioned in the documents. Trump’s lawyers state their second reason being, “Your Honor’s role in a prior case encouraging Allen Weisselberg to cooperate against President Trump and his interests shows a preconceived bias against President Trump.”

For those that don’t know, this second reason refers to the case where the Trump Organization’s former chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg was on trial for tax fraud. During this trial, Weisselberg was reportedly urged and then went along with testifying against the company for a plea agreement. He was later sentenced to five months in prison.

Because this trial was overseen by Merchan, Trump’s lawyers are arguing that the Judge needs to “rescue himself” from the trial, but as of June 3, Merchan has reportedly denied this.

Then POLITICO saw through the Federal Election Commission records that Merchan reportedly donated “$15 to President Joe Biden’s campaign, $10 to the Progressive Turnout Project, and $10 to Stop Republicans.” Related story Donald Trump's Battle Against Ron DeSantis for the GOP Nomination Is Being Described as a '15-Round Boxing Match'

It seems that Trump’s legal team is continuing to try to get a new Judge on the infamous case. Back in April, Trump pleaded not guilty to the charges, specifically of 34 counts of falsifying business records in connection to a complicated scheme involving the 2016 presidential campaign. The hush money refers to the money he allegedly used to cover up the allegations of a previous extramarital affair. He has been indicted, but is currently working to get a new trial, per Reuters.

