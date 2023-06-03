Al Pacino’s Pregnant Girlfriend Noor Alfallah Reportedly Had This Reason for Banning Camila Morrone & Her Mother From the Couple’s Home

Ever since Al Pacino’s girlfriend Noor Alfallah was confirmed to be pregnant with the couple’s child, drama has inevitably ensued. Not only has Pacino allegedly asked her for a paternity test, but even breakup rumors came about (and were promptly shut down!) The reason so many are confused by this news is not only the fact that Pacino is well into his 80s, but their major age difference has caused a stir online as well. However, there’s another layer of drama coming to the surface — and it has everything to do with Camila Morrone and her mother.

A source spoke exclusively to DailyMail about the news, saying that Alfallah is allegedly “refusing” to let Pacino’s ex and best friend Lucila Sola (and therefore her daughter Morrone) from visiting their home.

“Over the last few months, Noor’s relationship with Al has become more serious – and it has become increasingly difficult for Lucila to get face time with Al. [Noor] keeps trying to keep Lucila away from Al,” the source said. “Tensions between Lucila and Noor have risen in recent months with resentment emanating from both sides. Something had to give and now Lucila’s suddenly moved 3,000 miles away from her ex – which coincides with Al finding out he was about to become a father again.”

For those that don’t know, Pacino and Sola were together from 2009 to 2018, and even after they split up, Pacino reportedly acts as a loving “stepfather” figure to Morrone. (In fact, it’s reported that he’s the one that introduced the Daisy Jones & The Six star to his buddy Leonardo DiCaprio.)

While we don’t know the exact reason for this house banning, it seems quite clear that Alfallah may not want any of Pacino’s exes to be super involved with their lives as they welcome her first, and his fourth, child into the world.

